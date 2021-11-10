BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.