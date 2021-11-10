BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years.

MVT opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

