BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years.
NYSE MYN opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.