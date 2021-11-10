BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of BST stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

