BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
Shares of BST stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $62.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
