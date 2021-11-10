Blackstone Inc Acquires New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 699,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 1.39% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,918,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,410,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,582,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of DCRN stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

