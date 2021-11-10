Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 500,000 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.80% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCA stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

