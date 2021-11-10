Blackstone Inc Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 1.28% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

