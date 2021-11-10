Blackstone Inc Sells 757,341 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Blackstone Inc trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 757,341 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.