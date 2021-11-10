Blackstone Inc Takes $11.59 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 412,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,875,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,317,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,703,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,375,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Marqeta stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

