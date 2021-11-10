Blackstone Inc Takes $8.05 Million Position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $232,000.

NASDAQ:HCNEU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

