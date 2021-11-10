Blackstone Inc Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

