BLAST Trading 6% Higher This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $31,881.12 and $53.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005150 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007765 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

