Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up to $21.84

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $24.00. Blue Bird shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.22 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $585,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Blue Bird by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 178.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $215,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

