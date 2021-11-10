bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $15.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $735.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

