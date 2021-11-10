Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $694,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 174,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 128,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

