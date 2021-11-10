Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,856 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in eBay by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 63.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in eBay by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,319. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

