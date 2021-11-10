Bluefin Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,378 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 20.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 154.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $183.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $185.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.