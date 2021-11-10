Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $94.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

