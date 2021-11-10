BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of BlueLinx worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlueLinx by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in BlueLinx by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 72,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BlueLinx by 2,108.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In other news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

