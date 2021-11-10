BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,555 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of BlueLinx worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after buying an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 63.7% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 122,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 over the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXC stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $679.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

