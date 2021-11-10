BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VKTX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $512.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.