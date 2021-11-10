BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Holdings Boosted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,744 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 13.02% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 383.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 94,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. 337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

