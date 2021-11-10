Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 204.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

