Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 32.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of PSTG opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.