Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $185.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.57 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

