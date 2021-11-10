Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of -0.08. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

In other Tootsie Roll Industries news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

