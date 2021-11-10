Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

