Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,019 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after buying an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

