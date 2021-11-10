Boralex (BLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Boralex (TSE:BLX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

BLX stock opened at C$38.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.92 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLX. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.02.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

