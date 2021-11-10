Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,643 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yandex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.99 and a beta of 1.25. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $87.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YNDX. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

