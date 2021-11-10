Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 8,673 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

