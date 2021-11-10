Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $652.60. 27,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,874. The company has a market cap of $289.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $623.04 and its 200 day moving average is $553.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

