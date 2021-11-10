Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,160 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

