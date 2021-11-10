Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,941 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 769,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises about 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $30,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. 47,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.