Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,960 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.64. 3,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,582. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.34 and its 200-day moving average is $207.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.