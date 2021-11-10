Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.38.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $349.08. 759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.19. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $221.13 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,907 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.