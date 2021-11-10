Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 22,301 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

