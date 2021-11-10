Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,043,557. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

