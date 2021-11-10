Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of EPAY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,777. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.94.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $71,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $1,043,557. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

