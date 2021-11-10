Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 835 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,249,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 46,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.99. 9,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,456. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $315.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.