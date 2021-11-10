Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys 1,658 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $446.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,387. The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.30 and a 200 day moving average of $403.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $314.58 and a 12-month high of $452.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

