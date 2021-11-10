Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.42. 25,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,619. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.