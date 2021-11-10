Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 208,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 716,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,021,628. The firm has a market cap of $388.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

