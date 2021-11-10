Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $39.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.86. 118,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,013. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.07 and its 200-day moving average is $115.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.