Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $6.48 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $495,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,718,000 after acquiring an additional 326,055 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.37. 16,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,427. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

