Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $336,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 97,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,533. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.46 and a 1 year high of $111.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

