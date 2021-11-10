Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $430,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,401 shares of company stock worth $27,737,026. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.66. 204,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,554,239. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $79.71 and a 52 week high of $116.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

