Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Shares Down 4.1%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.32 and last traded at $39.32. 426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOUYF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Get Bouygues alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bouygues SA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.