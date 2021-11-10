Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

BOUYF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%. Analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.