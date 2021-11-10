Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 3,690 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $8,565,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JD.com by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.